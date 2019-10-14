Polk deputies searching for armed robbery suspects

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Polk County are behind in their search for some dangerous robbers.

Masked men robbed the Citgo on Avenue G and the Marathon on Havendale Boulevard on Sunday morning.

They shoved guns in the clerk’s faces and took off with cash from the registers. Both clerks waited to call 911.

One had a language barrier; the other had an outstanding warrant and left the scene.

“So we’re trying to solve two bad deal robberies where two of the guys have guns, point them at the clerk, rip them off, and it’s just a mess. The whole robbery investigation is a mess,” says Sheriff Grady Judd of Polk County.

Deputies say one of the suspects is described as a black male who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He wore a dark-colored hoodie, blue shorts, black and white nylon leggings and Converse sneakers. He was armed with a chrome handgun and carried a multi-colored backpack.

The second suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He wore white gloves and carried a blue backpack. He was not armed.

The third suspect is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He wore black pants, a blue hoodie, a blue latex glove on his left hand and a white glove on his right hand. He was armed with a black pistol.

If anyone has information about either of the robberies or recognizes any of the suspects, please contact Detective Escheu at 863-298-6200.

The sheriff’s office is asking for any help in identifying these suspects. You can do it anonymously.