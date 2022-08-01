WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies said they are looking for a suspect in a hit-and-run that left a motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in Winter Haven Sunday night.

PCSO said it happened around 8:47 p.m. on K-Ville Avenue near Thornhill Road. An investigation showed someone in a maroon pickup truck hit the motorcycle while turning left.

According to deputies, the truck continued to push the motorcycle for a few more feet before backing up to separate the two vehicles and drove off.

The suspect then took off northbound down Thornhill Road.

The victim, a 67-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with numerous broken bones and head trauma.

“There’s a man fighting for his life in the hospital because a coward hit him and then fled the scene without contacting emergency services,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “That’s a felony. If you think you may have seen or heard anything at all, please contact us – your tip might be the key piece of information we need to find the suspect(s) responsible for this crime. The victim and his family are in our prayers.”

Deputies said they used their helicopter to try to find the suspect but could not.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a maroon pick-up truck with a lift kit. The front left part of the truck may have damage from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or the Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477.