Polk deputies investigating two armed business robberies

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit is investigating two armed business robberies that took place in Winter Haven.

Deputies say both robberies happened during the early morning hours and were committed by the same three suspects.

The first armed robbery happened around 6 a.m. today at the Citgo gas station located at 2415 Avenue G NW in the Inwood area in unincorporated Polk County.

The three suspects went into the store and robbed the clerk, then fled in an unknown direction. All three had their faces covered and were wearing gloves. Two of the three were armed.

The second armed robbery happened at 6:50 a.m. today at the Marathon gas station located at 2600 Havendale Blvd. in the Auburndale/Winter Haven area of unincorporated Polk County.

The surveillance video showed the same three suspects.

Deputies say one of the suspects is described as a black male who is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He wore a dark-colored hoodie, blue shorts, black and white nylon leggings and Converse sneakers. He was armed with a chrome handgun and carried a multi-colored backpack.

The second suspect is described as a black male who is approximately 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall. He wore white gloves and carried a blue backpack. He was not armed.

The third suspect is approximately 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall. He wore black pants, a blue hoodie, a blue latex glove on his left hand and a white glove on his right hand. He was armed with a black pistol.

If anyone has information about either of the robberies or recognizes any of the suspects, please contact Detective Escheu at 863-298-6200.

To remain anonymous, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

