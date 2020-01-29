1  of  2
Polk deputies injured in wrong-way DUI crash, officials say

Polk County

(Photo: Polk County Sheriff’s Office)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a wrong-way collision left two Polk County deputies with injuries on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on southbound Combee Road at about 9:45 p.m.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy had to serve to avoid a collision with 46-year-old India Williams after she crossed over the center line and started driving on the wrong side of the road. Then her red pickup truck hit another patrol car head-on.

One of the deputies in the car was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The other was treated and released at the scene.

It’s unclear if Williams suffered any injuries, but deputies say she had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.145 and 0.151, almost twice the legal limit.

Williams was arrested for DUI and booked into the Polk County Jail.

Records show Williams has previous arrests for drug possession, resisting arrest and domestic battery among other charges.

