Polk County’s Grady Judd accepts MCSA sheriff of the year award

POLK COUNTY — This week, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd accepted the first-ever “Sheriff Sandra Hutchens MCSA Sheriff of the Year award.”

Former Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens passed away at the age of 66 after a nearly decade-long battle with breast cancer, according to reports from Nexstar’s KTLA.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Judd said, “I served with Sheriff Hutchens on the MCSA board. She was a consummate professional and she is dearly missed.”

The Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA) is a professional law enforcement association of elected sheriffs representing counties or parishes with 500,000 population or more, according to its webstite.