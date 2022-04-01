POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 31-year-old Winter Haven woman won $1 million after playing a scratch-off ticket at a convince store.

The Florida Lottery says Eisnaria Kendrick purchased her winning ticket from Chevron, located at 2100 1st Street North in Winter Haven.

Kendrick chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The new $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million-the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game-and the best odds to become an instant millionaire! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.