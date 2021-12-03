Polk County woman wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City woman won a million-dollar prize from a gas station lottery ticket, according to a Friday announcement from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said that Angelina Decker, 45, claimed her winnings from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00. 

Decker got the winning ticket from a Superway in Dundee, according to the lottery. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game is said to have four top prizes of $15 million — the largest top prize offered by the Lottery! Ticket holders also can also have the chance to win 24 prizes of $1 million.

Those who play the scratch-off game have a one-in-2.59 chance of winning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss