Polk County woman wins $1 million prize from gas station lottery ticket

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Haines City woman won a million-dollar prize from a gas station lottery ticket, according to a Friday announcement from the Florida Lottery.

The Lottery said that Angelina Decker, 45, claimed her winnings from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000.00.

Decker got the winning ticket from a Superway in Dundee, according to the lottery. The convenience store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME game is said to have four top prizes of $15 million — the largest top prize offered by the Lottery! Ticket holders also can also have the chance to win 24 prizes of $1 million.

Those who play the scratch-off game have a one-in-2.59 chance of winning.