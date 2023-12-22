FROSTPROOF, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County woman was charged with animal cruelty and hundreds of counts of animal neglect on Thursday.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 142 cats, 3 dogs and 164 fowl – listed as ducks, chickens, geese and a peacock – were removed from a mobile home near Frostproof.

“It appears over 200 animals were neglected at best and abused at worse,” Sheriff Grady Judd said on Thursday. “That investigation is underway.”

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the suspect. She was charged with five counts of felony animal cruelty and 304 counts of animal neglect.

Judd is expected to provide additional details about the case in a news conference Friday.

