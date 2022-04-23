LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk City woman died Friday morning after a two-vehicle wreck on U.S. 98, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the wreck happened at around 10:15 a.m. on U.S. 98 and Colbert Road in Lakeland.

Deputies said Lisandra De La Caridad Hedman, 20, of Polk City was heading east on Colbert Road when she crossed the southbound lanes to turn into the northbound lanes. It is not known why she crossed the lanes.

Hedman’s Altima ended up colliding with a Jeep Wrangler driven by Emily Rand Johnson, 41, of Bartow, who was headed south on U.S. 98., according to the sheriff’s office.

The impact caused the two vehicles to be stuck together as they continued south approximately 30 feet in the outside lane before stopping.

Deputies said Hedman died at the scene while Johnson was taken to a hospital. She was later released.