MULBERRY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Walmart employee was arrested last month after being accused of stealing from the store 37 times, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a PCSO affidavit sent to News Channel 8 Monday, a deputy responded to a theft call at the Walmart on 6745 Church Ave. North in Mulberry on March 9.

The responding deputy reported that the loss prevention officer at the store saw Raji Sukumaran Nair, 36, making a purchase in the self-checkout lane but only scanned one of the three items in her possession.

The affidavit said Nair was then investigated for 37 of her transactions between Nov. 5, 2022, and Jan. 9, 2023.

According to authorities, Nair failed to scan a total of $387.49 worth of products.

The sheriff’s office said the transactions mostly involved food items, cosmetics, and pet products.

Nair was charged with one count of scheme to defraud and 37 counts of petit theft.