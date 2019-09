POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County is under a Tropical Storm Watch due to Hurricane Dorian.

Polk County Emergency Management officials scaled down operations over the weekend, but they will continue to monitor the storm.

That means shelters will not open in the county.

However, schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Although the news is looking better for the county, county officials urged residents not to let their guard down until the threat of Dorian passes.

