Polk County towing company owner who killed customer accused of predatory towing; arrested with wife, sheriff says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A husband-and-wife team that owns and operates a towing company in Mulberry have been arrested for illegally towing vehicles from a mobile home park, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael and Elissa Deen, the owners of Strapped Towing, were arrested on multiple felony charges after illegally towing vehicles out of Stoll Manor mobile home park.

Their arrests come just months after Michael Denn was arrested for shooting and killing a customer during an argument over an impounded vehicle. The customer, Juan Barroso, had gone to the business to retrieve his car after it was towed out of Stoll Manor, authorities said.

Deputies said Barroso began arguing with Denn’s brother, Marshall when he was told to wait outside the business for the vehicle after he paid his bill. According to deputies, Barroso took possession of the vehicle and had started driving away when Marshall Denn began punching him through the driver’s side window.

Barroso was able to drive a short distance down the road, but turned the car around and started driving at Michael and Marshall Denn, and hit Marshall with the front of his car.

Deputies said Michael Denn opened fire and hit Barroso on the side of his head. He was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Marshall Denn was hospitalized and treated for his injuries.

Michael Denn was arrested for second-degree murder.

