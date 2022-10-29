HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 13-year-old Polk County girl was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly threatening to blow up her middle school.

According to a release from the Haines City Police Department, graffiti reading “I am gonna blow up this school!!!” and “Date: 11.5.2022” was discovered in a bathroom at Boone Middle School on Wednesday.

(via Haines City Police Department)

After administrators and the School Resource Officer identified a 13-year-old girl as a suspect, she allegedly admitted to writing on the wall “because she was bored”. She was arrested and charged with written threats to kill, injure or conduct act of terrorism, which is a second degree felony.

“We take every threat to our schools seriously,” Haines City Police Chief Greg Goreck said. “The safety of our students is vital and we will continue to send the message to everyone that there is no such thing as a harmless prank when it comes to making threats against our children.”

Police said they checked the school for explosives and other potential threats, but none were found. Law enforcement conducted a safety check at the teenager’s home and found no weapons or other dangerous items.

Polk County Schools issued the following statement about the arrest: