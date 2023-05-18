LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A teenage boy was accused of shooting at multiple people during an attempted robbery at a Lakeland McDonald’s on Thursday.

A 15-year-old boy from Mulberry is charged with three counts of attempted murder, attempted armed burglary, discharging a firearm in a public place, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the teenager is accused of trying to rob an employee at gunpoint outside of the store at around 1:30 a.m. The worker told bystanders to call 911 and the boy allegedly fired three shots toward their car before running away.

The car was struck by one bullet, but no one was hurt.

A K-9 unit found the teenager hiding in some bushes behind a nearby Publix, according to the sheriff’s office. He allegedly had a Glock 9 mm handgun and a black mask on his person.

“It’s aggravating that a 15-year old would be out in the middle of the night robbing people at gunpoint and shooting at people,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The sheriff’s office said investigators will request the State Attorney’s Office charge the teenager as an adult.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” Judd said. “We need juveniles to realize that we’re not going to tolerate such abhorrent, dangerous behavior.”