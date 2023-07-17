TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Mulberry teenagers were killed in a crash in Manatee County Saturday, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said an SUV carrying four people west on SR-62 lost control due to the wet road conditions.

The SUV then left the road and crashed into a concrete power pole.

The driver, a 43-year-old man from Winter Haven, and an adult passenger suffered serious injuries. However, two teenage passengers from Mulberry, a 15-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy, died at the scene of the crash, according to the FHP report.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation.