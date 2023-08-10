DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County’s teachers union filed a class action grievance against the district on Thursday alleging a lack of adequate air conditioning in schools.

On the eve of the first day of the 2023-2024 school year, the Polk Education Association (PEA) released a memo detailing ongoing AC issues with the school district.

“AC units in many of our schools are not working or not working to the capacity they should to be a suitable, conducive learning environment for our students,” the memo stated.

The PEA slammed the district’s alleged “ongoing lack of preparedness and inability” amid a summer of sweltering heat and record-setting temperatures. The district violated its contract with the union, according to PEA, which states their employer must “maintain heating and air conditioning equipment, where available, to provide a comfortable and healthy environment when school is in session except in emergency situations.”

“This is not the time for AC units to be broken with parts on back order and a district labor shortage of AC technicians,” PEA President Stephanie Yocum said in a statement. “Our District knew the looming issues with AC units and decided that the ‘wait and see’ approach would be better than being proactive in acquiring extra parts and securing labor to install and maintain these vital pieces of our teaching and learning environments.”

The union claimed over 15 Polk County schools are preparing to welcome students back to school while contending with “systemic AC issues.” Yocum called the situation “unacceptable.”

“Our working conditions are directly tied to our students’ learning conditions,” Yocum said. “If our district is truly putting students first, fixing these atrocious working and learning conditions to a ‘comfortable and healthy environment’ is a must!”

The Polk Education Association is expected to discuss the class action grievance in a news conference on Thursday.