Polk County teacher accused of performing sex act on teen at his sister’s graduation party

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lake Gibson Middle School teacher landed behind bars Wednesday after she allegedly performed a sex act on a teenager at his sister’s graduation party.

Leslie Bushart, 49, of Lakeland was arrested and charged with lewd battery and booked into a Polk County jail on Wednesday, according to deputies.

Bushart is accused of performing a sex act on a teenager during a graduation party for his older sister on June 6.

Deputies said Bushart told another person at the party what she did and they informed the teen’s mother. The mother then confronted Bushart, who quickly left the party, the affidavit states.

Detectives said Bushart went on Facebook Messenger and contacted the victim’s mother to explain her behavior, saying she was drunk.

She later confessed to cops about the crime and told them she had tried to smoke marijuana with the teenager, but was too drunk to do so.

Bushart told detectives that she has been a teacher for 29 years.

“Leslie Bushart victimized a teenage boy. She betrayed her profession, as well as her friends during what was supposed to be a very special day. There is technically one victim in this case, but the entire family and school community have suffered from this,” said Polk County Sherif Grady Judd.

Judd is expected to share more details regarding her arrest at an 11:30 a.m. press conference.

