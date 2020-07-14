Live Now
Pinellas School Board talks reopening plans as teachers rally against returning to classrooms

Polk County to consider pushing back 1st day of school 2 weeks

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County superintendent is calling for the reopening of schools to be delayed by two weeks.

During a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd proposed reopening both virtual and brick and mortar schools on August 24 instead of August 10, citing rising cases of coronavirus in Polk County.

Byrd said teachers would return August 17 instead of August 3.

The proposal will be considered as an emergency item in Tuesday night’s meeting.

Stay tuned to WFLA.com for updates on this story.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss