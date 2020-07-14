Polk County to consider pushing back 1st day of school 2 weeks

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County superintendent is calling for the reopening of schools to be delayed by two weeks.

During a virtual meeting Tuesday morning, Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd proposed reopening both virtual and brick and mortar schools on August 24 instead of August 10, citing rising cases of coronavirus in Polk County.

Byrd said teachers would return August 17 instead of August 3.

The proposal will be considered as an emergency item in Tuesday night’s meeting.

