POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A high school substitute teacher was arrested Thursday morning for sex offenses against two of his female students, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

33-year-old Jerron Dunn, of Lakeland, worked as a substitute English teacher at New Beginnings High School in Lakeland.

Deputies said a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old girl told their guidance counselor that Dunn sent them Snapchat videos of him pleasuring himself. The guidance counselor reported it to the sheriff’s office.

The 17-year-old told detectives that when she borrowed a phone charger from Dunn, he went into her phone and added himself to her Snapchat. Deputies said he began messaging her asking her to visit him at his house. When she declined, he kept sending messages and sent a video of him pleasuring himself, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 18-year-old told detectives she accepted Dunn’s friend request on Snapchat and he began messaging her, saying she was pretty and wanted a relationship. The girl told Dunn he was too old for her and it would be “weird” since he was her teacher. Deputies said Dunn continued to message her and sent multiple videos of him pleasuring himself. He told the girl he wanted to be “friends with benefits” and to go to his house and engage in sexual relations.

“This suspect used his position of authority over students to groom them and attempt to have sex with them; our hope is that there are no other victims,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We encourage anyone who has been victimized by Jerron Dunn to please contact law enforcement.”

Dunn was booked into the Polk County Jail and is being held on no bond until a first appearance hearing.

He is being charged with a sex offense on a student by an authority figure and transmission of harmful material to a minor.

If anyone has information regarding similar acts by Jerron Dunn, contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.