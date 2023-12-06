POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Students at Central Florida Aerospace Academy are mourning the loss of a 15-year-old classmate. Jaxon Crabtree was hit and killed while on his way to school Tuesday morning.

“He was such a good friend, always there for me, always there for his classmates,” Jaxon’s friend, Carter Catalano said. “It’s horrible to see something like this happen, especially because he bikes home every day.”

Catalano was one of the community members who participated in a candlelight vigil at the scene of the crash Tuesday night.

According to officers with the Lakeland Police Department, the teen was hit by a school bus while biking at the intersection of Pipkin Road and Medulla Road. Families in a nearby neighborhood said they’ve been pushing for safety changes in the area for a while.

“The neighborhood itself has approached city council about a light because there’s been really devastating accidents at that intersection,” Polk County resident Amanda Veth said.

Polk County handles the maintenance on Pipkin Road. Construction has been underway on the road for months. On Tuesday, leaders with the county said the installation of a traffic and crossing signal is delayed due to supply chain issues.

“It’s so devastating to see such a good friend and this community completely in shambles,” described Catalano. A spokesperson for Polk County Public Schools said a grief counselor will be available for students Wednesday.