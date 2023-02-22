LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A 17-year-old Polk County high school student was arrested after authorities found a loaded handgun concealed in her purse on Wednesday.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the gun was found during a random student search conducted by school administrators at Lakeland Senior High School.

During the search, a 17-year-old girl was found with a handgun concealed inside a purse on the school bus. Officers, in partnership with school staff, safely took control of the gun.

Upon closer inspection, officers found the handgun to be loaded.

The student was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and illegally carrying a concealed weapon.

Officers said it appears there were no threats or that other students were aware of the handgun.

Polk County Public Schools sent the following message to parents:

“Dear families,

This message is being sent on behalf of Lakeland High School. All students and staff are safe. This morning we conducted a random search at school, and found a student in possession of a firearm. No one was threatened with the weapon; the student has been taken into custody and is facing serious legal consequences. As always, we thank our law enforcement partners for helping us conduct these searches and keeping our campus safe.”