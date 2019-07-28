Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for stabbing suspect

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying a man they say stabbed a man in the abdomen.

The sheriff’s office says the stabbing occurred Saturday night at the El Centenario Sports Bar in Wahneta.

The man is believed to go by the name Wilbur or Antonio, with the possible last name of Gonzalez or Gonzales.

He is described as thin, with a beard, and is between 19-21 years old. He also has his left ear is pierced and he has a tattoo on his upper right arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If you have any information that might be helpful to this case, please contact Detective Hensley at 863-678-4115, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward leading to an arrest, contact Heartland Crime Stoppers – call 1-800-226 TIPS