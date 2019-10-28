Polk County Sheriff’s Office searching for potential crossing guards

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for qualified men and women who are willing to work as a crossing guard.

Potential candidates would be hired on as part-time or substitute crossing guard in the west area, including Lakeland, Mulberry, Bartow and Fort Meade, as well as in the east area, which includes Auburndale, Winter Haven, Haines City and Davenport.

The substitute should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work.

Those interested in applying for a position in the west area should contact Heather Strafford at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-534-7300 ext 108.

Those interested in applying for a position in the east area should contact Courtney Connell at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-534-7300 ext 109.

