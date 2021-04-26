Polk County Sheriff’s Office partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to save at-risk kittens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is partnering up with the Best Friends Animal Society for a good cause.

They’re working together to find foster families for vulnerable kittens and Sheriff Grady Judd is hoping you could help.

“We are excited about this new joint venture with Best Friends and our animal rescue partners,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “Our citizens are caring and resourceful—we know that with the right structure in place, we can help these kittens find forever homes.”

Kittens that are found without their mothers will be fostered by volunteers until they’re old enough to be adopted. Thorough the program organizers hope to save 500 kittens by the end of the year.

If you’re interested in fostering these animals can email fosterpolk@bestfriends.org for more information. When kittens from the program are available for adoption they will be listed on Best Friends Animal Society’s website.