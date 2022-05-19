POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man who groped and exposed himself to a woman outside a Polk City store earlier this month.

It happened at the Dixie Boy Travel Center shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, May 2. A video from the sheriff’s office shows a white male suspect inside a store.

Source – Polk County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman exited the store and was groped by the man. After the victim got into her vehicle, deputies said the suspect exposed himself and pressed himself against the victim’s car window.

After the victim called deputies, Sheriff Grady Judd said she started searching social media and found a clip posted about a similar incident at Ben T. Davis Beach in Tampa.

“You can look at the two video clips and I’m almost 100 percent sure it’s the same person,” Sheriff Judd said.

Judd said he’s not sure if there are any other victims. Anyone who may have had a run-in with him is asked to call their local law enforcement.

“We need to know who this person is. They’re a deviant and they’re dangerous,” the sheriff added. “Historically they start with lower-level events and they work their way up. Anyone that would expose themselves, anyone that would act like he does – we have to get him out of circulation. We have to lock him up.”

The suspect is described as being about 5’08” to 5’10” with curly, dirty blonde, shoulder-length hair. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers.

“This is a deviant. This is a perverted individual and we need to lock him up,” Judd said.

This story is developing, please check back for updates.