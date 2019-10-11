Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash

Live Now
HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Polk County crash leaves one person dead after crashing into the back of a semi-truck.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office say Thomas Rivera Jr, 21, was driving on U.S. 17/92 and did not see the semi-truck suffer a mechanical issue and ran into the rear of the trailer being pulled by the semi.

The driver of the semi-truck told deputies that he was traveling at a slow speed with his hazard lights on due to a mechanical issue. 

Deputies say the driver of the semi-truck was driving with a suspended license for failure to pay child support.

The investigation is ongoing and any possible charges are pending.

