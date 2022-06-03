LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County deputies shot and killed what they called an “active shooter” at a mobile home park in Lakeland Friday night.

According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, at 6:07 p.m. the wife of 56-year-old Michael Loman called 911 and said he was shooting in and outside their home. She also said he threatened to kill her and deputies.

PSCO responded to the mobile home park on Combee Road where they found the woman hiding behind a black truck outside of the home. Deputies hid the woman behind a large tree.

Deputies said the woman told them Loman had just walked back inside to reload his rifle in preparation for them.

Judd said Loman walked out of the home with a rifle, and that’s when deputies shot and killed him.

“We shot him a lot,” Judd said. “And that was the end of the gun fight.”

Judd said they are investigating whether Loman just brandished the weapon or fired at deputies.

“He chose for us to shoot him and we accommodated his request,” Judd said.

There were five deputies that responded to the call. Four shot their weapons, Judd said. Their names are going to be released on Monday.

No other injuries were reported.