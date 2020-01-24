Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigates why driver of Jeep lost control

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out why the driver of a Jeep lost control and caused a path of destruction in a neighborhood late Thursday night.

U.S. Army Veteran Michael George said he was in the living room with his wife when he heard a loud “boom” coming from his backyard around 11:30 p.m.

“I told my wife that sounds like artillery coming in,” he said during an exclusive interview Friday with 8 On Your Side.

George said he found the driver of the white Jeep that crashed into the back of his home of 22 years with her foot still on the gas.

“Well the first thing I thought about was is the driver OK,” he said.

8 On Your Side is not identifying the driver because she is not facing any charges.

A Polk County Deputy in the area witnessed the Jeep lose control and crash and the driver was interviewed at the hospital.

The preliminary damage estimate to George’s property is $20,000, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

“That’s an iron grate, look how much she flattened that out,” George said, showing 8 On Your Side his destroyed shed.

The path of destruction began down the road at the curve on North Campbell Road where the Jeep lost control and rammed right into a fence. Next, the Jeep knocked down a row of mailboxes across the street before reaching George’s property.

“It’s amazing she didn’t end up in the pool,” he said.

But the Jeep crushed the shed that George said had withstood hurricane-force winds.

“It went through Irma, all that and never leaked,” George said, “one Jeep, gone.”

George told 8 On Your Side he is grateful neither he nor his wife got hurt and he knows the damage to his home can be fixed.

“Another exciting day in the life of a Polk County,” he said.