Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: House managers wrapping up arguments

Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigates why driver of Jeep lost control

Polk County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to figure out why the driver of a Jeep lost control and caused a path of destruction in a neighborhood late Thursday night.

U.S. Army Veteran Michael George said he was in the living room with his wife when he heard a loud “boom” coming from his backyard around 11:30 p.m.

“I told my wife that sounds like artillery coming in,” he said during an exclusive interview Friday with 8 On Your Side.

George said he found the driver of the white Jeep that crashed into the back of his home of 22 years with her foot still on the gas.

“Well the first thing I thought about was is the driver OK,” he said.

8 On Your Side is not identifying the driver because she is not facing any charges.

A Polk County Deputy in the area witnessed the Jeep lose control and crash and the driver was interviewed at the hospital.

The preliminary damage estimate to George’s property is $20,000, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

“That’s an iron grate, look how much she flattened that out,” George said, showing 8 On Your Side his destroyed shed.

The path of destruction began down the road at the curve on North Campbell Road where the Jeep lost control and rammed right into a fence. Next, the Jeep knocked down a row of mailboxes across the street before reaching George’s property.

“It’s amazing she didn’t end up in the pool,” he said.

But the Jeep crushed the shed that George said had withstood hurricane-force winds.

“It went through Irma, all that and never leaked,” George said, “one Jeep, gone.”

George told 8 On Your Side he is grateful neither he nor his wife got hurt and he knows the damage to his home can be fixed.

“Another exciting day in the life of a Polk County,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control

Thumbnail for the video titled "Path of Destruction: Polk County Deputies investigate why driver of Jeep lost control"

Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bobbie’s Busy Bee Daycare theft"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Sunny, cool and comfortable weekend ahead"

Jail escape attempt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jail escape attempt"

Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla: WFLA history since our very beginning"

Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla throughout its 100+ year history"

Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alcohol Safety ahead of Gasparilla"

Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: St. Pete man tried to carjack undercover detective"

City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "City limits E-scooter access ahead of Gasparilla"

Green Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Gasparilla"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss