Polk County Sheriff’s Office in need of substitute school crossing guards

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for men and women across the county to work as substitute crossing guards.

Crossing guards are currently needed in South Lakeland, Winter Haven, Lake Wales and Auburndale.

Anyone interested should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work a crossing.

If you are interested in applying for a school crossing guard position in South Lakeland, please contact Heather Strafford at 863-534-7300 ext. 108.

If you are interested in applying for a school crossing guard position in Winter Haven, Lake Wales, or Auburndale, you should contact Courtney Branch at 863-534-7300 ext. 109.



School Crossing Guard services are provided by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office through funds provided by the Polk County Board of County Commissioners. This program provides adult crossing guards at selected hazardous school crossings to ensure the safety of our elementary school children walking to and from school.