Polk County Sheriff’s Office in need of school crossing guards

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for residents who are willing to work as part-time and substitute crossing guards in several locations across the county.

Part-time crossing guards are currently needed at the Davenport School of the Arts.

Anyone interested in applying for the Davenport school crossing guard position should contact Supervisor Courtney Branch at 863-534-7300 ext. 109.

Substitute crossing guards are also needed in Lake Wales and Lakeland.

Anyone interested in applying for the Lake Wales or Lakeland substitute school crossing guard positions should contact Supervisor Heather Strafford at 863-534-7300 ext. 108.

Those interested in a crossing guard position should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon when scheduled to work.