Polk County Sheriff’s Office hiring part-time school crossing guards

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is looking to hire part-time school crossing guards in Lakeland and Lake Wales.

The guard should be available to work for one hour in the morning and for 30 minutes in the afternoon.

Anyone interested in applying for a school crossing guard position in Lakeland should contact Supervisor Heather Strafford at 863-534-7300 ext. 108.

If you are interested in applying for a school crossing guard position in Lake Wales, please contact Supervisor Courtney Branch at 863-534-7300 ext. 109.

