Polk County Sheriff’s Office announces another COVID-19-related death

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that one of its employees died after getting COVID-19.

The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook that Intake Records Specialist Renea Rogers, 55, died on Sept. 6, 2021, after contracting the illness.

A Baltimore native, Rogers was hired by the PCSO Department of Detention in 2006 after moving to Florida, working in classification and booking her whole career.

“Renea was passionate about coffee and lighthouses,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “She loved her dogs, Raven and Pebbles; listening to her son-in-law’s band Bittersweet; cruising; going to theme parks; fishing; going to the beach; painting ceramics; and watching horror films and disaster thrillers. She loved all things meteorological and had a large collection of plants.

“She loved having dinner with her family, and her coworkers gladly accommodated her schedule so that she could do just that. She was in the process of going back to school, so that she could become a supervisor.”

Rogers leaves behind her parents, her daughter and son-in-law, and her granddaughter. The sheriff’s office said that Rogers had another daughter who died before her.

A memorial service is planned for Rogers at Oak Ridge Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Friday.