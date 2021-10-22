Polk County sheriff’s deputy injured in Auburndale crash

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle crash that injured a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 6 p.m., a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling on Derby Avenue. As the Impala approached the Jersey Road intersection, the car failed to stop at the stop sign and struck the passenger side of a Polk County Sheriff’s Office marked patrol vehicle driven by a female deputy.

The driver and passenger of the Impala were transported to a local hospital where they are being treated for minor injuries. Meanwhile, the deputy was transported to a local hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information is expected to be released on Saturday.