TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has filed to run for reelection in 2024, according to county records.

He is the only person seeking the position as of this report, according to the Polk County Supervisor of Elections.

Judd has been employed by the sheriff’s office for over 50 years. He started as a dispatcher in 1972 before joining the patrol division two years later and rising through the ranks.

In 2004, Polk County voters elected Judd as sheriff. He has served as president of the Florida Sheriffs Association and the Major County Sheriffs of America during his tenure.

Judd filed to run as a Republican, according to county records. His campaign has not reported any monetary contributions yet.