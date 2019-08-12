Polk County schools using GPS technology to help parents track buses

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the first day of school, and delays are inevitable.

In Polk County, parents can track their child’s bus real-time to see if it is delayed here: https://polkschoolsfl.com/busdelays/

Parents in Polk County have a new phone number this year to call with bus-related questions.

Parents can call (863) 534-7300 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 23 and one of 30 specialists will answer all types of transportation questions, including bus numbers, stop times, locations and delays.

Last year, Polk County Public Schools received 25,000 calls during the first week of school.

One of the main issues were bus delays.

The call center specialists can locate a student’s bus through GPS tracking.

“Shows them where they are, ask them where their stop is and they will provide them that information that it’s about 20 minutes away [for example],” said Transportation Director Rob Davis.

New start and finish times will also be implemented 2019-2020 school year to help make bus routes more efficient and get students to school on time.

School Start Time End Time Bartow Elementary Academy 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Blake Academy 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Brigham Academy 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Chain of Lakes Elementary 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Dr. N.E. Roberts Elementary 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Dundee Elementary Academy 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Elbert Elementary 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Griffin Elementary 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Karen M. Siegel Academy 8:45 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Lake Alfred Polytech Academy 9:15 A.M. 4:15 P.M. R. Bruce Wagner Elementary 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Roosevelt Academy 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Sikes Elementary 7:45 A.M. 2:45 P.M. Sleepy Hill Middle 9:15 A.M. 4:15 P.M. Stambaugh Middle 9:15 A.M. 4:15 P.M. Union Academy 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Winston Academy 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Victory Ridge Academy 8:15 A.M. 2:45 P.M.

For more information visit the Polk County School’s website.

