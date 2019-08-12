Live Now
Polk County schools using GPS technology to help parents track buses

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s the first day of school, and delays are inevitable.

In Polk County, parents can track their child’s bus real-time to see if it is delayed here: https://polkschoolsfl.com/busdelays/

Parents in Polk County have a new phone number this year to call with bus-related questions.

Parents can call (863) 534-7300 weekdays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Aug. 23 and one of 30 specialists will answer all types of transportation questions, including bus numbers, stop times, locations and delays.

Last year, Polk County Public Schools received 25,000 calls during the first week of school.

One of the main issues were bus delays.

The call center specialists can locate a student’s bus through GPS tracking.

“Shows them where they are, ask them where their stop is and they will provide them that information that it’s about 20 minutes away [for example],” said Transportation Director Rob Davis.

New start and finish times will also be implemented 2019-2020 school year to help make bus routes more efficient and get students to school on time.

SchoolStart TimeEnd Time
Bartow Elementary Academy8:00 A.M.3:00 P.M.
Blake Academy8:00 A.M.3:00 P.M.
Brigham Academy8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Chain of Lakes Elementary8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Dr. N.E. Roberts Elementary8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Dundee Elementary Academy8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Elbert Elementary8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Griffin Elementary8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Karen M. Siegel Academy8:45 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Lake Alfred Polytech Academy9:15 A.M.4:15 P.M.
R. Bruce Wagner Elementary8:00 A.M.3:00 P.M.
Roosevelt Academy8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Sikes Elementary7:45 A.M.2:45 P.M.
Sleepy Hill Middle9:15 A.M.4:15 P.M.
Stambaugh Middle9:15 A.M.4:15 P.M.
Union Academy8:00 A.M.3:00 P.M.
Winston Academy8:00 A.M.3:00 P.M.
Victory Ridge Academy8:15 A.M.2:45 P.M.

For more information visit the Polk County School’s website.

