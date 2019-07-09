Live Now
Polk County Schools introduce new start times for students

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Some at the Polk County School District are getting a first look at the new school hours that are set to take effect when kids head back to class this year.

On Tuesday the Polk County School Board announced on their Facebook page outlining the new start and finish times the district will be following during the 2019-2020 school year.

SchoolStart TimeEnd Time
Bartow Elementary Academy8:00 A.M.3:00 P.M.
Blake Academy8:00 A.M.3:00 P.M.
Brigham Academy 8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Chain of Lakes Elementary 8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Dr. N.E. Roberts Elementary 8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Dundee Elementary Academy 8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Elbert Elementary 8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Griffin Elementary8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Karen M. Siegel Academy 8:45 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Lake Alfred Polytech Academy 9:15 A.M.4:15 P.M.
R. Bruce Wagner Elementary8:00 A.M.3:00 P.M.
Roosevelt Academy8:15 A.M.3:15 P.M.
Sikes Elementary7:45 A.M.2:45 P.M.
Sleepy Hill Middle9:15 A.M.4:15 P.M.
Stambaugh Middle9:15 A.M.4:15 P.M.
Union Academy8:00 A.M.3:00 P.M.
Winston Academy 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M.
Victory Ridge Academy 8:15 A.M.2:45 P.M.

For more information visit the Polk County School’s website.

