Polk County Schools introduce new start times for students

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) -Some at the Polk County School District are getting a first look at the new school hours that are set to take effect when kids head back to class this year.

On Tuesday the Polk County School Board announced on their Facebook page outlining the new start and finish times the district will be following during the 2019-2020 school year.

School Start Time End Time Bartow Elementary Academy 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Blake Academy 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Brigham Academy 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Chain of Lakes Elementary 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Dr. N.E. Roberts Elementary 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Dundee Elementary Academy 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Elbert Elementary 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Griffin Elementary 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Karen M. Siegel Academy 8:45 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Lake Alfred Polytech Academy 9:15 A.M. 4:15 P.M. R. Bruce Wagner Elementary 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Roosevelt Academy 8:15 A.M. 3:15 P.M. Sikes Elementary 7:45 A.M. 2:45 P.M. Sleepy Hill Middle 9:15 A.M. 4:15 P.M. Stambaugh Middle 9:15 A.M. 4:15 P.M. Union Academy 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Winston Academy 8:00 A.M. 3:00 P.M. Victory Ridge Academy 8:15 A.M. 2:45 P.M.

For more information visit the Polk County School’s website.