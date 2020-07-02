Breaking News
Polk County schools holding virtual job fair for teachers

Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Public Schools is holding a virtual career fair on Thursday to recruit teachers for the upcoming school year.

The fair will take place from noon to 2 p.m.

The fair will consist of a series of virtual chat events that could lead to follow-up interviews on Skype, and potential job offers.

Two more job fairs will take place on Thursday, July 16 and Thursday, July 30.

To register, click here.

