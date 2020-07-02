POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Public Schools is holding a virtual career fair on Thursday to recruit teachers for the upcoming school year.
The fair will take place from noon to 2 p.m.
The fair will consist of a series of virtual chat events that could lead to follow-up interviews on Skype, and potential job offers.
Two more job fairs will take place on Thursday, July 16 and Thursday, July 30.
To register, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Officers get down and dirty to save deaf and blind dog from sewer
- Trump says he looks like the Lone Ranger in a mask and likes it
- VIDEO: Florida police laugh about shooting rubber bullets
- US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
- Polk County schools holding virtual job fair for teachers