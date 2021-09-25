Polk County Schools cafeteria worker stabbed boyfriend to death, police say

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Haines City Police arrested a school cafeteria worker for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death Thursday. according to a report.

Police said they found Joyssie Weayne Colon Candelaria, 34, lying in a pool of his own blood at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the bathroom of the apartment that he and his girlfriend Rose Marie Hernandez-Rosa, 38, shared at Parkview Village. According to officers, his blood was also on the bathtub and the walls of the bathroom.

Polk County Medical Services pronounced Colon Candelaria dead before 2 a.m.

During his autopsy, investigators learned he was stabbed in the left collarbone area. Police said the stabbing punctured an artery, which caused him to bleed out.

According to police, Hernandez-Rosa called 911 and told officers they got into a fight earlier Thursday evening. She also told police he was a cocaine user but denied ever seeing him use the drug.

Officers also said there was no drugs at the scene.

Hernandez-Rosa initially denied stabbing her boyfriend until detectives showed her a picture of Colon Candelaria’s puncture wound, according to the report. Detectives said she explained that during their fight, she stabbed her boyfriend with a pair of scissors and ran into her bedroom, locking the door.

However, police said Hernandez-Rosa had multiple stories about what she did with the scissors. She first told them they were in her room before saying she threw them in a dumpster.

The scissors were never found, the report states.

According to police, the couple had a history of domestic violence, with neighbors saying they fought almost every day. Colon Candelaria also was arrested in 2018 for domestic violence.

Hernandez-Rosa told officers she slept in a separate room for three months because of the fighting.

Officers said Hernandez-Rosa claimed she attacked her boyfriend in self-defense, but a neighbor told them that they could see into the apartment and saw Hernandez-Rosa hit her boyfriend multiple times. Hernandez-Rosa also did not have any signs of injury, according to police.

Police also said a child was in the apartment at the time of the stabbing but did not see it happen.

Hernandez-Rosa is said to be an employee of Polk County Schools as a cafeteria worker for Citrus Ridge: A Civics Academy.

She was booked into the Polk County Jail on charges for second-degree murder and tampering with evidence.