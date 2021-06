When do I still need to wear a mask in the pandemic? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Polk County School Board has voted unanimously to lift the requirement that students in Kindergarten and higher grades wear a face mask effective tomorrow.

Wearing a face mask will now be optional for both students and adults.

#Breaking Polk County School Board just voted unanimously to to "lift the requirement that students in Kindergarten and higher grades wear a face mask, effective June 9, 2021. Thus the wearing of a face mask shall be at the option of the student or parent." @WFLA — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) June 8, 2021

46 plaintiff families including 18 children served the district a lawsuit demanding an end to the mandatory mask mandate.