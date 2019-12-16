Polk County school bus attendant, husband arrested on drug charges

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a school bus attendant and her husband for selling drugs from their Lakeland home.

The Polk County Sheriff’s undercover narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at 1133 North Swindell Ave. in Lakeland and arrested Mary Whitehead, 36, and Antonio Whitehead, 41, who live at the home with small children.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says multiple tips from the neighborhood led detectives to open an investigation.

“And guess what, there’s Antonio Whitehead who’s 41 and he’s married to Mary Whitehead and she’s 36 and they were selling drugs,” said Judd.

Detectives said they seized a small plastic bag of cocaine, a small bag of marijuana, and a digital scale.

All three children have now been turned over to the Department of Children and Families.

Mary Whitehead had been working part-time for the Polk County School system.

A spokesperson for the school system says they are aware of her arrest and have opened their own investigation. The spokesperson says Whitehead will not be allowed to return to a school bus until the investigation is complete and she is cleared.

Antonio Whitehead has a lengthy criminal record and has served time in prison.

Sheriff Judd says his deputies received an interesting reaction when they made the arrests.

“We were applauded by the community when we made the arrests,” said Judd.