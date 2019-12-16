Polk County school bus attendant arrested for alleged cocaine possession

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Polk County Schools bus attendant and her husband for cocaine and marijuana possession, the sheriff’s office said Monday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s undercover narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at 1133 North Swindell Ave. in Lakeland and arrested Mary Whitehead, 36, and Antonio Whitehead, 41, who live at the home with small children.

Detectives said they seized a small plastic bag of cocaine, a small bag of marijuana, and a digital scale.

Both suspects were released from jail over the weekend after posting bond.

Antonio Whitehead has a criminal history that includes several prior felonies and 14 prior misdemeanors. The sheriff’s office said he’s previously been arrested for cocaine possession, battery, grand theft, resisting arrest.

“When we arrested the suspects who live in this house, other people in the neighborhood and the suspects’ own family members approached our detectives and thanked them for their professionalism, and for helping improve the quality of life in the area by getting rid of the illegal narcotics and those who deal in them,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

