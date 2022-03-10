Polk County school book committees cast first votes in review for state law violations

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – There were thoughtful and thorough conversations Thursday night in Polk County before two committees cast their votes on whether two books should be banned or returned to school libraries.

“I was pleased they actually modeled the expectation we have for many of our students,” Polk Superintendent Fredrick Heid said after the meetings.

Teachers, students and community members discussed the themes and content in the Afghan American novel, The Kite Runner, and the graphic novel about a middle school theater production called Drama.

They are two of the sixteen books in total being reviewed for violations of Florida state laws meant to protect minors from obscene and harmful material.

The conservative Polk County group, “County Citizens Defending Freedom USA, brought the complaints to the superintendent.

News Channel 8 learned at the meetings that Polk County residents did not fill out the forms raising concerns about The Kite Runner and Drama, but rather people from Collie and Sarasota Counties submitted the paperwork through a group called the Florida Citizens Alliance.

“Why are you taking this so seriously when they aren’t Polk County parents who wrote the complaints?” News Channel 8 asked Superintendent Heid.

“(The CCDF) brought the concerns forward to us and claimed there was a violation of two statutes and we’ve cited that,” he said, “so I have an obligation to protect my staff and our students.”

"A thoughtful, thorough and transparent process like this does no harm."



I asked the @PolkSchoolsNews Superintendent Frederick Heid why the district is taking the book complaints so seriously when they were not written by Polk schools parents. https://t.co/G06SuokSJD @WFLA pic.twitter.com/NdPY3oZ0NW — Justin Schecker (@WFLAJustin) March 11, 2022

Committee members reviewed the actual complaints before voting on whether to remove each book from all school libraries, or whether they can be returned to K-12 schools, just middle and high schools or only in high schools.

“I have the ability to see nuance and understand varying perspectives and I can be fair and balanced,” said Dana Hamilton, a middle school English-Language Arts teacher serving on one of the committees.

The next two books for review in this process are George and The Vincent Boys.

The results of the committee votes on the first two books have not yet been revealed and the superintendent said he is waiting to certify votes from committee members who attended the meetings virtually.

The fate of The Kite Runner and Drama could be decided after the superintendent presents those results to Polk school board members at next month’s meeting.