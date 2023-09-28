POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County school athletic director and coach was among more than 200 people arrested in a human trafficking-focused operation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Polk County deputies said 219 arrests were made during the seven-day-long undercover operation.

Suspects who solicited prostitutes, offered to commit prostitution and other suspects who profited from or aided and abetted prostitution were among those arrested, deputies said.

So far, two suspects have been charged with human trafficking.

The school athletic director and coach was arrested for soliciting a prostitute, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies did not say which school the coach worked at.

Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a news conference about the arrests at 10 a.m. Thursday. News Channel 8 will livestream the news conference.