POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Polk County RV resort will pay money to a transgender person and must participate in sensitivity training after settling a discrimination case with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

21 Palms RV Resort Park in Davenport will pay $45,000 to the family who was discriminated against, according to a consent order filed in August. The park must also enroll and pay for any current and future employee involved in the rental process to take a training course regarding anti-discrimination laws.

The order allows HUD to initiate reviews to ensure compliance with the order. The consent order will remain in effect for three years.

Charges for violating the Fair Housing Act were brought against Nathan Dykgraaf, the resort’s owner. He was the first person to be prosecuted by HUD for bias based on gender identity since the Supreme Court expanded civil rights protections for transgender Americans in 2020.

As part of the settlement, the charges against the resort and its owner have been dismissed, according to the document.

The complaint filed by HUD alleged Dykgraaf took issue with a resident who began to dress and present themselves, “as a transgender woman and began widely wearing feminine-presenting clothing in public.” Dykgraaf gave the resident a handwritten letter telling them to stop these “actions” on Jan. 13, 2021, the complaint said.

According to HUD, Dykgraaf’s letter said, “I have been informed of your actions to have your sex changed to a female, I am told you have started taking the necessary mediation and that after a period of time your change will be completed. To avoid problems you must: 1. Act as a man. 2. Talk as a man. 3. Dress as a man. 4. Avoid tight clothing that is revealing sexual organs. If you follow the above steps trouble will be avoided. Sincerely, Nathan D.”

After getting the letter, the resident “stopped fully expressing her gender identity, no longer publicly dressed as a woman” and “avoided Respondents out of fear of eviction or other trouble” while at 21 Palms following the Jan. 13, 2021 letter from the property owner, the complaint stated.

On March 24, 2021, Dykgraaf reportedly wrote to HUD saying that the resident in question was “not free to engage with other tenants about her clothing and transition that makes them uncomfortable,” saying it was “considered disruptive to the community.”

The resident and their family, which included a minor child, moved from the property on Aug. 26, 2021 and filed a complaint with HUD alleging discriminatory conduct that resulted in the family suffering, “actual damages including, but not limited to emotional distress, lost housing opportunity, and out-of-pocket expenses.”