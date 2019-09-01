Polk County residents still keeping an eye on Dorian

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Throughout Polk County residents were still out getting sandbags on Sunday to prepare for whatever Dorian brings to the bay area.

Jeremy Smith stopped by the Auburndale Fire Department to fill up. He said his home is prone to flooding so even with the changing forecast he worries about any more rain.

“We get water that’s puddled by our front door, so in a regular hurricane it would be pretty bad,” he said.

On Saturday evening Polk County Emergency Management officials announced they would scale down operations, but would continue to monitor the storm.

They also announced they would not open shelters in the county.

Although the news is looking better for the county, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd doesn’t want residents to let their guard down.

“At the end of the day it can change in a moment’s notice. We are prepared, we have everything in place to keep you safe, we need you to help us keep you safe,” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

Although operations are scaled down, the county will continue staffing their EOC and monitoring the storm through at least Tuesday.

