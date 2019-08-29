Polk County reschedules high school football games

Getty Premium Images for WFLA use ONLY

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Public Schools is monitoring local weather conditions in addition to the track of Hurricane Dorian. Because of this, all junior varsity and varsity football games that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been rescheduled.

All JV games that were scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

All varsity games scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled for the following dates and times:

Date Day Team vs Team Location Time August 29, 2019 Thursday Bartow vs Haines City Bartow 7:30 PM August 29, 2019 Thursday Fort Meade vs George Jenkins Fort Meade 7:30 PM August 29, 2019 Thursday Kathleen vs Lk. Gibson Kathleen 7:30 PM August 29, 2019 Thursday Lake Region vs Santa Fe Catholic Away 7:30 PM August 29, 2019 Thursday Mulberry vs Tenoroc Mulberry 7:30 PM August 29, 2019 Thursday Ridge vs Lake Wales Away 7:30 PM August 29, 2019 Thursday Frostproof vs Admiral Farragut Frostproof 6:00 PM August 29, 2019 Thursday Winter Haven vs Sebring Away 7:30 PM August 30, 2019 Friday Lakeland vs Superior Collegiate Bryant Stadium 7:00 PM August 30, 2019 Friday Auburndale vs Bradenton Bayshore Away 7:30 PM Source: Polk County Public Schools

For more information on the schedule changes, please visit the Polk County Public Schools website.