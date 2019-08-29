Polk County reschedules high school football games

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Public Schools is monitoring local weather conditions in addition to the track of Hurricane Dorian. Because of this, all junior varsity and varsity football games that were scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been rescheduled.
All JV games that were scheduled for Thursday have been rescheduled for Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.
All varsity games scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled for the following dates and times:
|Date
|Day
|Team
|vs
|Team
|Location
|Time
|August 29, 2019
|Thursday
|Bartow
|vs
|Haines City
|Bartow
|7:30 PM
|August 29, 2019
|Thursday
|Fort Meade
|vs
|George Jenkins
|Fort Meade
|7:30 PM
|August 29, 2019
|Thursday
|Kathleen
|vs
|Lk. Gibson
|Kathleen
|7:30 PM
|August 29, 2019
|Thursday
|Lake Region
|vs
|Santa Fe Catholic
|Away
|7:30 PM
|August 29, 2019
|Thursday
|Mulberry
|vs
|Tenoroc
|Mulberry
|7:30 PM
|August 29, 2019
|Thursday
|Ridge
|vs
|Lake Wales
|Away
|7:30 PM
|August 29, 2019
|Thursday
|Frostproof
|vs
|Admiral Farragut
|Frostproof
|6:00 PM
|August 29, 2019
|Thursday
|Winter Haven
|vs
|Sebring
|Away
|7:30 PM
|August 30, 2019
|Friday
|Lakeland
|vs
|Superior Collegiate
|Bryant Stadium
|7:00 PM
|August 30, 2019
|Friday
|Auburndale
|vs
|Bradenton Bayshore
|Away
|7:30 PM
|Source: Polk County Public Schools
For more information on the schedule changes, please visit the Polk County Public Schools website.