BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — With Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rainfall, winds, and flooding to the Tampa Bay area, Polk County has opened several shelters for those who need them.

The following locations are shelters for the general population and will be open at noon Tuesday.

Shelter Address Horizons Elementary School 1700 Forest Lake Dr, Davenport Sleepy Hill Elementary School 2285 Sleepy Hill Rd, Lakeland R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School 5500 Yates Rd, Lakeland Chain Of Lakes Elementary School 7001 Hwy 653, Winter Haven Mulberry Middle School 500 SE Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Mulberry Spessard Holland Elementary 2342 E.F. Griffin Rd, Bartow Auburndale High School 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale Citrus Ridge Academy 1775 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport George Jenkins High School 6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland Highlands Grove Elementary 4510 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland Kathleen High School 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland Lake Marion Creek Middle School 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr, Poinciana Winter Haven High School 600 6th St SE, Winter Haven

Special needs shelters will also open for those in need of special medical attention at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

These shelters are located at:

FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit — 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow

McKeel Academy —1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland

Ridge Community High School —500 Orchid Dr., Davenport

Pet-friendly shelters will also be open at noon at:

Tenoroc High School — 4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland

Lake Region High School — 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake

Haines City High School — 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City

Owners must bring shot records, pet food, and an airline-approved pet crate.

