BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — With Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rainfall, winds, and flooding to the Tampa Bay area, Polk County has opened several shelters for those who need them.
The following locations are shelters for the general population and will be open at noon Tuesday.
|Shelter
|Address
|Horizons Elementary School
|1700 Forest Lake Dr, Davenport
|Sleepy Hill Elementary School
|2285 Sleepy Hill Rd, Lakeland
|R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School
|5500 Yates Rd, Lakeland
|Chain Of Lakes Elementary School
|7001 Hwy 653, Winter Haven
|Mulberry Middle School
|500 SE Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Mulberry
|Spessard Holland Elementary
|2342 E.F. Griffin Rd, Bartow
|Auburndale High School
|1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
|Citrus Ridge Academy
|1775 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport
|George Jenkins High School
|6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
|Highlands Grove Elementary
|4510 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
|Kathleen High School
|1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland
|Lake Marion Creek Middle School
|3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr, Poinciana
|Winter Haven High School
|600 6th St SE, Winter Haven
Special needs shelters will also open for those in need of special medical attention at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
These shelters are located at:
- FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit — 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
- McKeel Academy —1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland
- Ridge Community High School —500 Orchid Dr., Davenport
Pet-friendly shelters will also be open at noon at:
- Tenoroc High School — 4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland
- Lake Region High School — 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
- Haines City High School — 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City
Owners must bring shot records, pet food, and an airline-approved pet crate.
