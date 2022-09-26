BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) — With Hurricane Ian expected to bring heavy rainfall, winds, and flooding to the Tampa Bay area, Polk County has opened several shelters for those who need them.

The following locations are shelters for the general population and will be open at noon Tuesday.

ShelterAddress
Horizons Elementary School1700 Forest Lake Dr, Davenport
Sleepy Hill Elementary School2285 Sleepy Hill Rd, Lakeland
R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School5500 Yates Rd, Lakeland
Chain Of Lakes Elementary School7001 Hwy 653, Winter Haven
Mulberry Middle School500 SE Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Mulberry
Spessard Holland Elementary 2342 E.F. Griffin Rd, Bartow
Auburndale High School1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
Citrus Ridge Academy1775 Sand Mine Rd, Davenport
George Jenkins High School6000 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
Highlands Grove Elementary4510 Lakeland Highlands Rd, Lakeland
Kathleen High School1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland
Lake Marion Creek Middle School3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr, Poinciana
Winter Haven High School600 6th St SE, Winter Haven

Special needs shelters will also open for those in need of special medical attention at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

These shelters are located at:

  • FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit — 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
  • McKeel Academy —1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland
  • Ridge Community High School —500 Orchid Dr., Davenport

Pet-friendly shelters will also be open at noon at:

  • Tenoroc High School — 4905 Saddle Creek Rd., Lakeland
  • Lake Region High School — 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
  • Haines City High School — 2800 Hornet Drive, Haines City

Owners must bring shot records, pet food, and an airline-approved pet crate.

