TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A couple was arrested after a realtor allegedly witnessed them having sex in her client’s pool, authorities said.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the realtor went to show her client’s home last Monday and called 911 after she saw a stranger’s car in the driveway and noticed two people were having sex in the pool. She said the property was vacant and no one had permission to be there.

When deputies arrived, they found the couple behind the residence. The woman, identified as Victoria Colon, told deputies she didn’t know the homeowners, and admitted to going there to have sex with the man, Joshua Jones.

“Colon advised she did not believe they were doing anything wrong,” the report said.

Deputies searched the couple and found a baggie with a white crystal-like substance in Jones’ possession, which later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Colon was arrested for trespassing in a structure or conveyance. She was booked into the Polk County jail and released on a $250 bond.

Jones was arrested for trespassing in a structure or conveyance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Polk County Jail, then released on a $1,750 bond.