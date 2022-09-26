POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Polk County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and Wednesday, Sept. 28 in response to threats posed by Hurricane Ian.

The district is closing all schools and suspending all after-school programs and sports activities, including games and practices on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The decision to close schools was made so staff have the necessary time to work with emergency personnel to prepare select school buildings as shelters.

At this time, officials said no decision has been made on whether additional closures will be needed beyond Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We will continue to work closely with emergency management personnel as well as monitor weather forecasts,” the district said in a news release. “Please be advised that the decision to close is not binding upon charter and private schools. Those schools should be contacted directly for more information.”

As of this report, district offices will follow their normal schedule, but are subject to change.

