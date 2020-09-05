Polk County public school district announces safety procedures amid pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Polk County Public Schools officially kicks off next week, and there will be additional safety measures in place to help protect students, staff and families against the spread of COVID-19.

Under the plan:

Attendance at athletic competitions will be limited to allow for social distancing of at least six feet between individuals who are not from the same household. Spectators will not be allowed to attend practices.

Spectators must wear a mask or face covering to attend games and will be required to exit the venue after the contest; fans will not be allowed on the field. Congregating before or after games will not be permitted.

Spectators are asked to conduct a self-assessment for COVID-19 symptoms before attending a competition. Anyone experiencing symptoms must stay home.

Tickets for the general public will be available at the gate on a first-come, first-served basis. Families of student-athletes will be provided the opportunity to purchase up to four tickets per rostered player and cheerleader. These tickets will be made available via pre-sale or at the gate. Families of marching band members (who are performing at the game) will also have the opportunity to purchase up to four tickets per student.

Concession stands will be available with a limited number of items for sale. Restrooms will be open

For more information contact your school’s athletics department.

Hillsborough County also announced their plan earlier on Friday.

